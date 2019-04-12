Danaher Co. (DHR) Holdings Trimmed by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,754 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Danaher by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 852.9% in the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DHR stock opened at $131.43 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $94.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (up from $114.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Danaher to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Danaher to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Danaher from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.46.
In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,825,877. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rainer Blair sold 37,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $4,825,129.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,644.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,150 shares of company stock valued at $23,279,637 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.
