Danaher Co. (DHR) Holdings Trimmed by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,754 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Danaher by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 852.9% in the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR stock opened at $131.43 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $94.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (up from $114.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Danaher to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Danaher to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Danaher from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.46.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,825,877. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rainer Blair sold 37,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $4,825,129.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,644.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,150 shares of company stock valued at $23,279,637 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Danaher Co. (DHR) Holdings Trimmed by DNB Asset Management AS” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/danaher-co-dhr-holdings-trimmed-by-dnb-asset-management-as.html.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.