Dan Goldstein Sells 3,206 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (HAE) Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) VP Dan Goldstein sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $285,013.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $88.63 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $72.85 and a twelve month high of $117.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $247.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.12 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 40.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 709,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,335,000 after purchasing an additional 203,656 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,942,000 after purchasing an additional 69,094 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 142.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 27.8% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the third quarter worth $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

