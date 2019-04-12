Dairy Crest Group (DCG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dairy Crest Group (LON:DCG) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 515 ($6.73).

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DCG. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dairy Crest Group in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Dairy Crest Group in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 570 ($7.45) target price for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dairy Crest Group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 445 ($5.81) and set a reduce rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Dairy Crest Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 541.88 ($7.08).

Get Dairy Crest Group alerts:

DCG opened at GBX 619.50 ($8.09) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.19. Dairy Crest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 405.20 ($5.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 648 ($8.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $957.06 million and a P/E ratio of 22.05.

Dairy Crest Group plc processes and markets branded dairy products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cheese products under the Cathedral City, Davidstow, and Chedds brands; butters, spreads, and oils under the Clover, Country Life, Utterly Butterly, Vitalite, Willow, and Frylight brands.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Dairy Crest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dairy Crest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.