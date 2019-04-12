DACC Market Capitalization Hits $0.00 (DACC)

DACC (CURRENCY:DACC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last seven days, DACC has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. DACC has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $74,663.00 worth of DACC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DACC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, CoinEx and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DACC Profile

DACC (DACC) is a token. DACC’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. DACC’s official Twitter account is @DACCblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DACC’s official message board is medium.com/@daccproject . DACC’s official website is www.dacc.co

DACC Token Trading

DACC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Exrates, DDEX and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DACC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DACC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DACC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

