D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 320,949 Shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACHN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) by 239.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,949 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 2,096.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 307,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 293,815 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 2,305.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,171,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,993 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 91,346 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,442,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 259,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 33,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACHN opened at $3.17 on Friday. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $3.98.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACHN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Achillion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

