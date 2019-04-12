D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $689,000 Holdings in Digimarc Corp (DMRC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Digimarc by 66.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Digimarc by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Digimarc news, Director Bernard Whitney sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $74,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,652.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,260 shares of company stock valued at $484,017 in the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DMRC opened at $31.19 on Friday. Digimarc Corp has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $34.80.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 153.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.05%. The company had revenue of $5.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digimarc Corp will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DMRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Digimarc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Digimarc in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

