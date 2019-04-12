D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $657,000 Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 221,700 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Hudbay Minerals worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HBM. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,842,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after buying an additional 282,600 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 391,872 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 61,050 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,356 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 19,477 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,173,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 36,116,358 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,824,000 after buying an additional 4,404,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HBM shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.90.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $351.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.24%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

