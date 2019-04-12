D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $626,000 Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,608,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,234,000 after purchasing an additional 154,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Lumentum by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,608,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,234,000 after purchasing an additional 154,751 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Lumentum by 4,834.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,231,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,194 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lumentum by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,158,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,688,000 after purchasing an additional 162,095 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lumentum by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,131,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,529,000 after purchasing an additional 272,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $58.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.17. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $69.95.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $373.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.08 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 7.50%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LITE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Lumentum from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $80.00 price target on Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other Lumentum news, Director Harold L. Covert sold 3,017 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $138,812.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Reinhardt sold 9,575 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $482,388.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,617 shares of company stock worth $768,579. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

