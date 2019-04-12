D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $6.57 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 788.9% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $69.92. 465,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,089. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $56.12 and a 1-year high of $71.36.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/d-b-root-company-llc-has-6-57-million-stake-in-schwab-us-broad-market-etf-schb.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2777 per share. This is an increase from Schwab US Broad Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.