D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in WP Carey Inc (WPC)

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. WP Carey comprises about 0.7% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WP Carey by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPC. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group began coverage on WP Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on WP Carey in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

WPC stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.37. 550,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,694. WP Carey Inc has a one year low of $60.87 and a one year high of $79.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. WP Carey had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 49.68%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. WP Carey’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.032 per share. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.62%.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

