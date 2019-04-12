Cyberark Software (CYBR) Sets New 1-Year High at $122.10

Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $122.10 and last traded at $121.80, with a volume of 30035 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.54.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Cyberark Software to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on Cyberark Software in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on Cyberark Software in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cyberark Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.91.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.87.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.30. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cyberark Software by 910.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Cyberark Software during the first quarter worth approximately $8,083,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software during the first quarter worth $3,864,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cyberark Software by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth $35,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/cyberark-software-cybr-sets-new-1-year-high-at-122-10.html.

Cyberark Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.