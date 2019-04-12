CVS Health (CVS) PT Lowered to $65.00 at SunTrust Banks

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.36% from the stock’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CVS. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

Shares of CVS opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $51.77 and a 12-month high of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $54.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 billion. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.49%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts expect that CVS Health will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Larry J. Merlo sold 166,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $10,732,399.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.71 per share, with a total value of $506,016.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 122,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,446,538.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,600 shares of company stock worth $1,270,896 and have sold 245,671 shares worth $15,839,966. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6,858.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,089,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 24,728,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,954,958 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,090,409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757,941 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,190,694,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,254,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,263,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,572,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194,005 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

