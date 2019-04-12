CVS Health Corp (CVS) Holdings Cut by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,908 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 1.2% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in CVS Health by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 731,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,906,000 after purchasing an additional 37,125 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in CVS Health by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 151,733 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 17,593 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in CVS Health by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 65,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.87 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

CVS opened at $52.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.77 and a twelve month high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $54.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.78 billion. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.49%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.71 per share, for a total transaction of $506,016.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 122,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,446,538.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C David Brown II purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.18 per share, for a total transaction of $531,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,685.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,600 shares of company stock worth $1,270,896 and have sold 245,671 shares worth $15,839,966. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

