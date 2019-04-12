CV Sciences (CVSI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

“We note these new stores come on very late in the March quarter and believe at least a 1 quarter lag to revenues is appropriate. Management also looks forward to future store resets and hopes to garner more shelf space in the future. Reiterate OP and $8.00 PT. Lastly, we highlight in an 8K dated and former Jr., opted not to accelerate his option vesting on 6.75 million shares as part of his retirement/separation from CVSI, but instead choose to have them remain performance based according to milestones with the drug delivery program. This was a real vote of confidence in CVSI and good for all shareholders.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CV Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CVSI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 227,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,597. The stock has a market cap of $549.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.17 and a beta of -0.72. CV Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $9.20.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.91 million. CV Sciences had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 20.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that CV Sciences will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Specialty Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Products. The company focuses on developing and commercializing prescription drugs utilizing synthetic cannabidiol (CBD) as the active pharmaceutical ingredient. Its initial drug candidate is CVSI-007 that combines CBD and nicotine for the treatment of smokeless tobacco use and addiction.

