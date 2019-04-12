Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Customers Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CUBI has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $38.00 price target on Customers Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.95.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $609.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 40,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,289 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 300,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 692,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,602,000 after acquiring an additional 47,148 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $27,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Issa sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $141,844.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,004 shares of company stock worth $337,759. 7.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

