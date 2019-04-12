Cushing Energy Supply Chain & MLP ETF (XLSY) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Cushing Energy Supply Chain & MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1041 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Cushing Energy Supply Chain & MLP ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
XLSY stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. Cushing Energy Supply Chain & MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $26.42.
