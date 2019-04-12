CubeSmart (CUBE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

Get CubeSmart alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CUBE. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Sunday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.03.

NYSE CUBE opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $33.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.29.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $134.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other CubeSmart news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 60,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $1,897,122.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,378.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $1,890,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,018,074.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.