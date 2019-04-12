CryptoSoul Achieves Market Capitalization of $34,471.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. One CryptoSoul token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $34,471.00 and $10,814.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00352503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019792 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002282 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.01443714 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00226688 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001755 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005398 BTC.

CryptoSoul Token Profile

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 499,221,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,303,080 tokens. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io

CryptoSoul Token Trading

CryptoSoul can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

