CryptoPing Market Cap Hits $184,802.00 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. One CryptoPing token can now be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000366 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, YoBit and HitBTC. Over the last week, CryptoPing has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $184,802.00 and $2,117.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00363430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019852 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002269 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.83 or 0.01415891 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00223215 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005665 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing launched on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,952,089 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping . CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

