Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.75 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will post sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.79 billion. Crown posted sales of $2.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full year sales of $11.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.65 billion to $12.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.65 billion to $12.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crown.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Crown had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 57.46%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crown from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Crown from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Crown from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.22.

In other news, VP David A. Beaver sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $532,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,241.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 129,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $6,902,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,155,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,828,878.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Crown by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,991,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,572,000 after purchasing an additional 137,867 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Crown by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,991,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,572,000 after acquiring an additional 137,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,692,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Crown by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,739,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,487,000 after purchasing an additional 183,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Crown by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,900,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,959 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CCK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.75. The stock had a trading volume of 40,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,752. Crown has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown (CCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.