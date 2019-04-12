Critical Review: Investors Heritage Capital (IHRC) & Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)

Investors Heritage Capital (OTCMKTS:IHRC) and Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.6% of Investors Heritage Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Reinsurance Group of America pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Investors Heritage Capital does not pay a dividend. Reinsurance Group of America pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Reinsurance Group of America has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Investors Heritage Capital and Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Heritage Capital $65.56 million 0.00 $2.66 million N/A N/A Reinsurance Group of America $12.88 billion 0.72 $715.84 million $12.12 12.18

Reinsurance Group of America has higher revenue and earnings than Investors Heritage Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Investors Heritage Capital and Reinsurance Group of America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Heritage Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Reinsurance Group of America 1 3 2 0 2.17

Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus target price of $142.67, suggesting a potential downside of 3.32%.

Profitability

This table compares Investors Heritage Capital and Reinsurance Group of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Heritage Capital N/A N/A N/A Reinsurance Group of America 5.56% 9.11% 1.27%

Summary

Reinsurance Group of America beats Investors Heritage Capital on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Investors Heritage Capital Company Profile

Investors Heritage Capital Corporation owns Investors Heritage Life Insurance Company, Investors Heritage Printing, Inc. and Investors Heritage Financial Services Group, Inc. The Company is the sole member of At Need Funding, LLC, and Heritage Funding, LLC. Its business segments are Preneed and Burial Products (Preneed), Traditional and Universal Life Products (Traditional), and Administrative and Financial Services. The Company offers a portfolio of the standard forms of participating and non-participating whole life, limited pay, endowments, split-funding, interest-sensitive whole life, guaranteed issue whole life, single premium whole life, universal life, term and group life, annuities and single premium immediate annuities. In addition, the Company writes credit life and credit accident, and health insurance on a group basis. Its traditional products consist of senior wealth transfer products, traditional life, group life, certain annuities and universal life products.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products. The company also provides reinsurance for mortality, morbidity, and lapse risk associated with products; and reinsurance for investment-related risks, as well as develops and markets technology solutions for the insurance industry. It serves life insurance companies in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

