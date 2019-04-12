Critical Contrast: Surface Oncology (SURF) & The Competition

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ: SURF) is one of 114 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Surface Oncology to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.8% of Surface Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Surface Oncology and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology $59.42 million -$6.60 million -12.91 Surface Oncology Competitors $897.63 million $190.37 million -1.35

Surface Oncology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Surface Oncology. Surface Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Surface Oncology and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology 0 1 3 0 2.75 Surface Oncology Competitors 831 2768 6045 261 2.58

Surface Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 416.43%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 31.73%. Given Surface Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Surface Oncology is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Surface Oncology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology -11.10% -8.52% -3.91% Surface Oncology Competitors -5,144.22% -64.24% -27.96%

Summary

Surface Oncology beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27. It also develops various earlier stage programs that targets other critical components of the tumor microenvironment, including regulatory T cells and natural killer cells. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

