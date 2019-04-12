Critical Contrast: NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (NRDBY) & The Competition

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS: NRDBY) is one of 66 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare NORDEA Bk AB SW/S to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NORDEA Bk AB SW/S and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NORDEA Bk AB SW/S 0 0 0 0 N/A NORDEA Bk AB SW/S Competitors 786 1963 1667 81 2.23

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 30.32%. Given NORDEA Bk AB SW/S’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NORDEA Bk AB SW/S has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares NORDEA Bk AB SW/S and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NORDEA Bk AB SW/S 29.79% 9.42% 0.55% NORDEA Bk AB SW/S Competitors 19.97% 11.67% 1.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of NORDEA Bk AB SW/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NORDEA Bk AB SW/S and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NORDEA Bk AB SW/S $13.11 billion $3.63 billion 9.18 NORDEA Bk AB SW/S Competitors $14.05 billion $2.68 billion 13.22

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than NORDEA Bk AB SW/S. NORDEA Bk AB SW/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NORDEA Bk AB SW/S’s rivals have a beta of 0.86, suggesting that their average share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. NORDEA Bk AB SW/S pays out 83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 39.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S rivals beat NORDEA Bk AB SW/S on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services for personal customers, small and medium businesses, and corporates and financial institutions in Europe. It operates through Personal Banking, Commercial & Business Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth Management segments. It offers personal banking products comprising corporate and household deposits; and household mortgage and consumer loans, as well as loans to corporates. The company also provides business banking services; transaction banking services consisting of cards, trade finance, cash management, and mobile- and ecommerce; and investment credits, working capital, and consumer credits. In addition, it offers a range of financing, cash management and payment services, investment banking, capital markets products, and securities services; manages customers' assets and provides financial advice to high net worth individuals and institutional investors; and provides a range of pension, endowment, and risk products. Further, the company offers trade finance services; and online and mobile banking services. It operates approximately 450 branches. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

