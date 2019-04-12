Critical Comparison: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) versus Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.0% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Akebia Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akebia Therapeutics has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and Akebia Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals N/A -31.72% -30.57% Akebia Therapeutics -69.12% -49.78% -25.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and Akebia Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$74.06 million ($2.39) -11.10 Akebia Therapeutics $207.74 million 4.27 -$143.59 million ($2.44) -3.10

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akebia Therapeutics. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akebia Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and Akebia Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhythm Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80 Akebia Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $39.40, indicating a potential upside of 48.57%. Akebia Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.14, indicating a potential upside of 100.04%. Given Akebia Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Akebia Therapeutics is more favorable than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders. It is also developing RM-853, an orally available ghrelin o-acyltransferase inhibitor that is in preclinical development for Prader-Willi syndrome. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for patients with renal disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in dialysis and non-dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates, such as AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, European Union, Russia, China, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and other countries; and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries, as well as research and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV for the development and commercialization of HIF-prolyl hydroxylases-targeted compounds internationally. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

