Critical Comparison: Farfetch (FTCH) & Its Competitors

Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) is one of 127 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Farfetch to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Farfetch and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Farfetch $602.38 million -$155.57 million -42.10 Farfetch Competitors $2.75 billion $423.01 million 13.20

Farfetch’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Farfetch. Farfetch is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Farfetch and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farfetch 0 1 9 0 2.90 Farfetch Competitors 1050 4618 8310 362 2.56

Farfetch presently has a consensus target price of $28.56, suggesting a potential upside of 14.96%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 8.34%. Given Farfetch’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Farfetch is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Farfetch and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farfetch N/A N/A N/A Farfetch Competitors 3.65% 2.86% 2.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.0% of Farfetch shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Farfetch peers beat Farfetch on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

