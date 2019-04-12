Critical Comparison: Farfetch (FTCH) & Its Competitors

Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) is one of 127 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Farfetch to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Farfetch and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Farfetch
|$602.38 million
|-$155.57 million
|-42.10
|Farfetch Competitors
|$2.75 billion
|$423.01 million
|13.20
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Farfetch and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Farfetch
|0
|1
|9
|0
|2.90
|Farfetch Competitors
|1050
|4618
|8310
|362
|2.56
Farfetch presently has a consensus target price of $28.56, suggesting a potential upside of 14.96%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 8.34%. Given Farfetch’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Farfetch is more favorable than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares Farfetch and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Farfetch
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Farfetch Competitors
|3.65%
|2.86%
|2.77%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
42.0% of Farfetch shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Farfetch peers beat Farfetch on 9 of the 12 factors compared.
Farfetch Company Profile
Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
