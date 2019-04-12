Critical Analysis: Southern Banc (SRNN) & PDL Community Bancorp (PDLB)

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) and PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Southern Banc and PDL Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A PDL Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Southern Banc and PDL Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Banc $5.53 million N/A -$560,000.00 N/A N/A PDL Community Bancorp $49.09 million 5.33 $2.68 million N/A N/A

PDL Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Southern Banc.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Banc and PDL Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Banc 7.55% 3.91% 0.44% PDL Community Bancorp 5.45% 1.60% 0.27%

Risk & Volatility

Southern Banc has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDL Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.6% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Southern Banc shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Southern Banc

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank Company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. The company's business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing. It also offers commercial accounts, accounts receivable management, factoring services, and online banking and ATM services. The company operates through four full service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, as well as through one commercial finance office located in Birmingham. The Southern Banc Company, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage loans consisting of one-to-four family real estate loans, including residential owner-occupied and investor-owned, multifamily residential, and nonresidential property loans, as well as construction and land loans; commercial business and consumer loans; commercial and industrial loans; and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in debt securities. It operates a network of 13 banking offices, which include 5 branches in Bronx, 2 branches in Manhattan, 3 branches in Queens, and 3 branches in Brooklyn, New York; and 1 branch in Union City, New Jersey. The company was formerly known as Ponce De Leon Federal Bank and changed its name to PDL Community Bancorp in September 2017. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Bronx, New York. PDL Community Bancorp is a subsidiary of Ponce Bank Mutual Holding Company.

