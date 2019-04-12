Cribstone Capital Management LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NYCB. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

In related news, Director Dominick Ciampa bought 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $394,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,508 shares in the company, valued at $87,167.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NYCB opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $13.07.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $270.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.24 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Cribstone Capital Management LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/cribstone-capital-management-llc-sells-2400-shares-of-new-york-community-bancorp-inc-nycb.html.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.