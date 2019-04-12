Cribstone Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Harris Co. (HRS)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harris were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harris during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in Harris by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Harris during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Harris during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Harris during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRS opened at $165.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Harris Co. has a 12 month low of $123.24 and a 12 month high of $175.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. Harris had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harris Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on HRS. Zacks Investment Research raised Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Harris in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Harris from $170.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.25.

In other Harris news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $6,346,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,141,229.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Harris

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

