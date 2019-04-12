Cribstone Capital Management LLC Has $461,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12,441.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,042,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $402,071,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,820,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,117,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,803,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,888,000 after acquiring an additional 830,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3,024.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 749,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,892,000 after acquiring an additional 725,039 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.60.

In other news, EVP Juan Valls sold 52,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $7,443,058.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,620 shares in the company, valued at $11,196,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,034,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 128,970 shares of company stock worth $18,348,472 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ITW opened at $154.33 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $117.75 and a one year high of $160.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cribstone Capital Management LLC Has $461,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/cribstone-capital-management-llc-has-461000-holdings-in-illinois-tool-works-inc-itw.html.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.