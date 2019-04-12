Crescent Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:CRSAU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 17th. Crescent Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 8th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Crescent Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of CRSAU stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Crescent Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.

Get Crescent Acquisition alerts:

WARNING: “Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will End on April 17th (OTCMKTS:CRSAU)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/crescent-acquisition-corp-s-quiet-period-will-end-on-april-17th-otcmktscrsau.html.

Crescent Acquisition Company Profile

Crescent Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp. in October 2018. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.