Credit Suse X Links Crude Oil Etn (USOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 17th

Credit Suse X Links Crude Oil Etn (NASDAQ:USOI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1312 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Credit Suse X Links Crude Oil Etn’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Shares of Credit Suse X Links Crude Oil Etn stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. Credit Suse X Links Crude Oil Etn has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $33.00.
