Credit Suse X Links Crude Oil Etn (NASDAQ:USOI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1312 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Credit Suse X Links Crude Oil Etn’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of Credit Suse X Links Crude Oil Etn stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. Credit Suse X Links Crude Oil Etn has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Credit Suse X Links Crude Oil Etn (USOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 17th” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/credit-suse-x-links-crude-oil-etn-usoi-to-go-ex-dividend-on-april-17th.html.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suse X Links Crude Oil Etn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suse X Links Crude Oil Etn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.