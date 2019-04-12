Credit Acceptance (CACC) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $468.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from an underweight rating to an equal rating and set a $381.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance to $390.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $388.33.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $445.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 17.07, a current ratio of 17.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $299.00 and a 12-month high of $467.26.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $342.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.73 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.64% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 33.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 355.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 91 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

