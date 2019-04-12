Credicorp (BAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

Get Credicorp alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BAP. Citigroup lowered shares of Credicorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Credicorp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Credicorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Credicorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Credicorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $254.50.

Shares of BAP traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $241.56. 5,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. Credicorp has a 12-month low of $207.41 and a 12-month high of $252.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Equities analysts expect that Credicorp will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $20.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous dividend of $14.17. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Credicorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 15,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credicorp (BAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.