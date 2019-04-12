Credicorp (BAP) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Credicorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Credicorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Credicorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Credicorp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.50.

Get Credicorp alerts:

NYSE:BAP opened at $241.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. Credicorp has a 52 week low of $207.41 and a 52 week high of $252.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 25.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $20.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous dividend of $14.17. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 716.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners.

Featured Article: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.