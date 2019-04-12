Crane (CR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane (NYSE:CR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crane is poised to gain from the focus on product development, growth investments, the Crane Currency buyout and repositioning initiatives. In fourth-quarter 2018, the company's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.5%. For 2019, it anticipates adjusted earnings of $6.25-$6.45 per share, up 6% year over year. However, revenues are likely to fall 2%. Core sales will be between a 2% decline and 1% growth — including 7% decline for Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and flat results for Engineered Materials. Also, forex woes will have 1.5% adverse impact on sales growth in the year while rising costs and expenses might be detrimental. Over the past three months, Crane's shares have underperformed the industry. In the past 60 days, earnings estimates for the company have remained unchanged for 2019 and decreased for 2020.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CR. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. GMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. CIBC restated a hold rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $100.00 target price on Crane and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.27.

Shares of CR opened at $87.12 on Monday. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $100.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.10. Crane had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $839.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Louis V. Pinkham sold 55,103 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $4,685,408.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Lavish sold 10,896 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $903,278.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,388.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,149 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,127. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 183.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

