Cowen Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Commercial Metals (CMC)

Cowen reissued their market perform rating on shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $18.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CMC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.23 to $17.37 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup set a $18.00 target price on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

NYSE CMC opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,566,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 233.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,715,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,911 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 934,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,171,000 after purchasing an additional 858,985 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,502.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 739,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 827,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,254,000 after purchasing an additional 412,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.