Covestro (1COV) PT Set at €60.00 by Morgan Stanley

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Baader Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €59.95 ($69.71).

ETR:1COV opened at €53.74 ($62.49) on Wednesday. Covestro has a 1 year low of €41.42 ($48.16) and a 1 year high of €83.98 ($97.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.57, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion and a PE ratio of 5.68.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

