Country Club Trust Company n.a. Purchases New Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 56,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 24,873 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in Mondelez International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,439,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,121,000 after acquiring an additional 76,881 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,271,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Mondelez International by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 125,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.
In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 10,945 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $501,937.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,401,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 29,340 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $1,400,104.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,961,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,127 shares of company stock worth $3,398,519. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.
