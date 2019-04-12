Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $313,000 Stake in VANGUARD IX FUN/S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of VANGUARD IX FUN/S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in VANGUARD IX FUN/S&P 500 ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD IX FUN/S&P 500 ETF by 48.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD IX FUN/S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD IX FUN/S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD IX FUN/S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,631,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in VANGUARD IX FUN/S&P 500 ETF by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 23,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VANGUARD IX FUN/S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $264.69 on Friday. VANGUARD IX FUN/S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $214.83 and a 1 year high of $270.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $1.4551 dividend. This is an increase from VANGUARD IX FUN/S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

VANGUARD IX FUN/S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

