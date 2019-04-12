Country Club Trust Company n.a. Buys 499 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,074,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,373,000 after buying an additional 444,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,945,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $256,336,000 after acquiring an additional 64,482 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,704,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,606,000 after acquiring an additional 844,587 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,188,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,394,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,928,000 after acquiring an additional 397,507 shares during the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $32.99.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.20%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $32.00 target price on Axalta Coating Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $34.00 target price on Axalta Coating Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Bank of America raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

In other news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 309,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $7,906,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 440,775 shares in the company, valued at $11,248,578. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $13,355,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 394,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,541,261.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,034,732 shares of company stock valued at $27,003,936. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

