Country Club Trust Company n.a. Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc (V)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,792 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Visa were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Visa by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Visa by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.99 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 91,046 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $14,229,579.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,602 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,886.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 15,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,531 shares of company stock worth $28,797,949. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $157.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $119.37 and a twelve month high of $159.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.61% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

