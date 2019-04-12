CoTrader Reaches Market Cap of $1.37 Million (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, CoTrader has traded down 36.3% against the dollar. One CoTrader token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. CoTrader has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $74,507.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $629.78 or 0.12504813 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00045388 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00001128 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00024375 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,724,556,896 tokens. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com

CoTrader Token Trading

CoTrader can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

