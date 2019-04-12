CorVel Co. (CRVL) Major Shareholder Sells $103,952.80 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $103,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,863,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,422,668.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,175 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $217,011.25.

On Friday, April 5th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,473 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $442,882.66.

On Friday, March 29th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 5,405 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $352,351.95.

On Monday, April 1st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,655 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $434,305.30.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,804 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $117,350.20.

On Thursday, March 21st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 5,251 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $343,310.38.

On Monday, March 18th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,852 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $453,602.40.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 2,954 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $192,364.48.

On Thursday, March 14th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 16,035 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $1,056,065.10.

On Thursday, February 14th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 27,513 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $1,807,604.10.

CRVL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,693. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $48.63 and a 12 month high of $70.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.69.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.08 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 7.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,739,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

