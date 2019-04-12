Corus Entertainment (CJR.B) PT Raised to C$11.00 at TD Securities

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Cormark raised Corus Entertainment from a market perform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$5.65 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.78.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$7.52 on Monday. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$6.93 and a one year high of C$14.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.