Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (CRF) Position Boosted by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) by 773.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRF. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 9.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 42,347 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,016,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRF opened at $12.18 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $15.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.56%.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

