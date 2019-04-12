Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,903,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,758 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $25,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CORT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,745,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 63.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,832,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,692,000 after acquiring an additional 712,878 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6,144.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 464,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 456,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 248.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 470,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 335,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $1,139,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CORT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. B. Riley cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Corcept Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of CORT opened at $12.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.27. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $66.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery, as well as develops CLIA-validated assay to measure FKBP5 gene expression.

