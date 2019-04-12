COPYTRACK One Day Trading Volume Tops $82.00 (CPY)

COPYTRACK (CURRENCY:CPY) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last week, COPYTRACK has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. One COPYTRACK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00001019 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. COPYTRACK has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $82.00 worth of COPYTRACK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00364691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019804 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002265 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.01406672 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00223085 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00001609 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005646 BTC.

COPYTRACK Profile

COPYTRACK’s genesis date was December 10th, 2017. COPYTRACK’s total supply is 53,000,748 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,094,734 tokens. COPYTRACK’s official Twitter account is @CopytrackHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for COPYTRACK is copytrack.io . COPYTRACK’s official message board is steemit.com/@copytrackhq

COPYTRACK Token Trading

COPYTRACK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COPYTRACK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COPYTRACK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COPYTRACK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

