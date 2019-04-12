Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (VLRS) Stake Lowered by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,171,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,123,772 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV were worth $11,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 167,065 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 135,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 38,873 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 1,256.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 152,476 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,098,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,928,000 after acquiring an additional 461,966 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000.

Shares of VLRS opened at $8.99 on Friday. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $896.52 million, a PE ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLRS shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine cut Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HSBC upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 71 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 12 Airbus A319s, 44 A320s, and 10 A321s. It operates approximately 319 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 27 cities in the United States and Central America.

