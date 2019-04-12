Contrasting Infineon Technologies (IFNNY) and O2Micro International (OIIM)

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) and O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Infineon Technologies and O2Micro International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infineon Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 O2Micro International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Infineon Technologies has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, O2Micro International has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Infineon Technologies and O2Micro International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infineon Technologies 14.55% 18.42% 11.00% O2Micro International 3.33% 2.91% 2.59%

Dividends

Infineon Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. O2Micro International does not pay a dividend. Infineon Technologies pays out 18.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Infineon Technologies and O2Micro International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infineon Technologies $8.83 billion 2.90 $1.28 billion $1.14 19.73 O2Micro International $62.71 million 0.64 $2.08 million $0.09 17.44

Infineon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than O2Micro International. O2Micro International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infineon Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Infineon Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of O2Micro International shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of O2Micro International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Infineon Technologies beats O2Micro International on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products. The Industrial Power Control segment provides bare dies, discrete IGBTs, driver ICs, IGBT modules and stacks, and silicon carbide MOSEFTs and modules for electric vehicle charging stations, energy distribution, home appliances, industrial drives, industrial robots, industrial vehicles, renewable energy generation, and traction. The Power Management & Multimarket segment offers control ICs, customized chips, discrete low-voltage and high-voltage power MOSFETs and driver ICs, GPS low-noise amplifiers, MEMS and ASICs for pressure sensors and silicon microphones, radar sensor ICs, RF antenna switches and power transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and transient voltage suppressor diodes for use in cellular infrastructure, electric vehicle charging stations, DC motors, various components, Internet of Things, LED and conventional lighting systems, mobile devices, and power management. The Digital Security Solutions segment provides contact-based, contactless, dual interface, and embedded security controllers for authentication, automotive, government identification document, healthcare card, Internet of things, mobile communication, payment system, mobile payment, ticketing, access control, and trusted computing applications. Infineon Technologies AG is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources. Its products are primarily used in the consumer electronics, computer, industrial, communication, and automotive markets for applications, including LCD and LED monitors, LCD and LED televisions, notebook and tablet computers, low/zero emission vehicles, mobile phones, power tools, energy efficient technology relating to batteries, LED lighting, and portable electronics devices. The company sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors to OEMs, ODMs, and module makers primarily in Asia and North America. It also licenses its proprietary intellectual property to third parties; and provides design and engineering support services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

