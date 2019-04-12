Contrasting Eutelsat Communications (EUTLF) & AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (ASEKY)

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) and Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR and Eutelsat Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Eutelsat Communications 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR and Eutelsat Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR 4.00% 8.88% 4.60% Eutelsat Communications N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eutelsat Communications has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR and Eutelsat Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR $35.30 billion 0.31 $1.21 billion $4.43 8.49 Eutelsat Communications $1.68 billion 2.40 $346.26 million $1.49 11.62

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Eutelsat Communications. AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eutelsat Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Eutelsat Communications does not pay a dividend. AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR beats Eutelsat Communications on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR Company Profile

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive parts, lifestyle and energy related products, and wellness related products worldwide. It offers powertrain related products, such as automatic, manual, and hybrid transmission products; and CVT, engine, and other products. The company also provides chassis and vehicle safety systems comprising parking assist systems, driver monitoring systems, disc brakes, brake assemblies, electric parking brakes, brake master cylinder with brake assistance, electronically controlled brake systems, ABS and ESC modulators, brake calipers, power tilt and telescopic steering columns, air suspension systems, and active rear steering systems. In addition, it offers window regulators, power sliding and back door systems, power door latches, slide door closers, and smart handles, as well as door frames, hinges, checks, handles, and beams; flame moldings, roof rails, rear spoilers, sunroofs, and structural adhesives; bumper and pillar reinforcements, crash boxes, center pillar garnishes, grille shutters, spray damping coats, and waterborne anti-corrosion paints; and occupant detection sensors, power seats, recliners, rear seat relaxation systems, electrical retracts seats, seat slide sensors for airbag control system, detection sensors for seat belt warning, and pneumatic seats. Further, the company provides engine front modules, water and oil pumps, variable valve timings, oil pump rotors, intake and exhaust manifolds, pistons, oil pans, cylinder head covers, and fuel rails; voice and car navigation systems, and wide-view front and multi-terrain monitors; and aftermarket products. Additionally, it offers beds, furniture, fabrics, sewing machines, cogeneration systems, housing equipment, and audio equipment; gas heat pump air conditioning systems and Peltier modules; and fiber lasers. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications S.A., a private telecommunications satellite operator, engages in the design, establishment, operation, and maintenance of satellite telecommunications systems. The company offers broadcast and media services, including broadcasting services, such as video neighborhoods, dual reception, regional broadcasting, digital terrestrial television, and direct-to-home (DTH) services; high definition television and ultra-high definition services; smart services comprising connected television (TV), multiscreen delivery, and electronic program guide; and professional video services that include full-time or ad hoc capacity and services for broadcasting to homes equipped for DTH reception or connected to cable and IP networks. It also provides broadband services that include consumer and SOHO, and enterprise broadband services; corporate and carrier networks; mobility services for maritime and air access; and direct interconnection services for government. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat, HOTBIRD, KA-SAT, FRANSAT, Eutelsat Broadband, Tooway, IP Easy, and NewsSpotter brands. As of June 30, 2017, it operated 39 satellites in geostationary orbit that provided capacity to international telecommunications operators and broadcasting companies for television and radio broadcasting services, as well as for business telecommunications services, multimedia applications, and messaging and positioning services. The company serves broadcasters, video service providers, telecom operators, ISPs, and government agencies in France, Italy, the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, the Middle-East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. Eutelsat Communications S.A. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

